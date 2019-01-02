Drama and science fiction films top the bill at Buckingham's pop-up cinema

University of Buckingham library image
An American drama and superhero film are on the bill at The Film Place in Buckingham this weekend.

For the first meeting of 2019, the pop-up cinema, held regularly at the University of Buckingham, is showing two films from Stateside over two nights.

The Rider is being shown on Friday January 4 at 7.30pm.

It is an American drama starring Brady Jundreau which follows a young cowboy who after suffering a near fatal head injury undertakes a search for new identity and what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.

The following day The Film Place is showing Ant Man and the Wasp - an American sci-fi film at 7.30pm.

This film follows Scott Lang as he balances being a superhero and a father.

He is presented with an urgent mission by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym and finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Tickets are available online at http://www.thefilmplace.org.uk/tickets/whats-on
Tickets cost £5.50 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for children and students.