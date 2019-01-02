Drama and science fiction films top the bill at Buckingham's pop-up cinema

An American drama and superhero film are on the bill at The Film Place in Buckingham this weekend.

For the first meeting of 2019, the pop-up cinema, held regularly at the University of Buckingham, is showing two films from Stateside over two nights.

The Rider is being shown on Friday January 4 at 7.30pm.

It is an American drama starring Brady Jundreau which follows a young cowboy who after suffering a near fatal head injury undertakes a search for new identity and what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.

The following day The Film Place is showing Ant Man and the Wasp - an American sci-fi film at 7.30pm.

This film follows Scott Lang as he balances being a superhero and a father.

He is presented with an urgent mission by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym and finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Tickets are available online at http://www.thefilmplace.org.uk/tickets/whats-on

Tickets cost £5.50 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for children and students.