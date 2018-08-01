East-West Rail link plans sent to Government for approval

Plans for a railway that could link Aylesbury to Cambridge, Oxford, Bedford and Milton Keynes have been submitted to the Government by Western Rail.

For the first time in more than 50 years passengers could soon travel directly between Oxford and Bedford, and Milton Keynes and Aylesbury, unlocking the region’s housing potential and transforming the lives of residents for generations to come as the East West Rail project moves a step closer on July 27.

A ‘mothballed’ section of the railway between Bletchley and Claydon Junction could be brought back to life, with plans for major signalling and track upgrades set to connect communities and businesses along the route and beyond, creating new opportunities for jobs, housing and economic growth for the future.

Work could begin as early as next year if Network Rail plans submitted to the Secretary of State for Transport to construct phase two of the project between Bicester and Bedford are approved.

The East West Rail project is being built progressively in phases, and once complete will create a world class rail link connecting Oxford, Bicester, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge, connecting communities and businesses to create more jobs, more economic growth, and more sustainable housing.

With phase one between Oxford and Bicester already complete, phase two proposes major track and signalling upgrades between Bicester, Bedford, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes, including the reinstatement of a ‘mothballed’ section of railway between Bletchley and Claydon Junction.

The proposed works will see major improvements to local travel, with the phased introduction of new rail journeys between:

> Oxford and Milton Keynes, with trains stopping at Oxford Parkway, Bicester, Winslow and Bletchley

> Oxford and Bedford, with trains stopping at Oxford Parkway, Bicester, Winslow, Bletchley, Woburn Sands and Ridgmont

> Milton Keynes and Aylesbury, with trains stopping at Bletchley, Winslow and Aylesbury Vale Parkway

Construction of phase two is subject to permission through a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO), which if granted by the Government could allow major works to begin as soon as 2019.

Colin Murphy, head of consenting and environment for Network Rail’s East West Rail project said: “The submission of the Transport and Works Act Order is a culmination of four years of work developing the scheme and follows three positive rounds of community consultation, where we’ve continually refined our proposal based on the views of the community and planning experts.

“We have carried out a comprehensive programme of consultation to understand the impact of our proposals and I’d like to thank everyone who contributed. “As intended the feedback we received has informed our final proposals which we are submitting today.

“Once completed, the new railway will connect communities and businesses along the route and beyond, creating new opportunities for jobs, housing and economic growth.”

The TWAO application also coincides with East West Railway Company taking on new responsibilities for overseeing the successful delivery of the entire project.

Rob Brighouse, chairman at East West Railway Company said: “The announcement by Network Rail is very welcome and shows our shared commitment to move all elements of the project from planning to delivery as quickly as possible.”

Councillor Mark Shaw, chairman of the East West Rail Consortium which has campaigned for the reopening of this rail service since 1995 said: “East West Rail will drastically reduce journey times within the region, bringing key economic and cultural centres within easy reach of each other.

“After more than 20 years of campaigning, the submission of the TWAO is a hugely significant milestone, marking the final stage in acquiring permission to reopen the rail lines between Oxford and Bedford, and Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.”