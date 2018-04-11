EDITOR’S COLUMN: A canal birds conundrum - and musings on Hampden Fields

There was sad news for the Hampden Fields Action Group this week - when news came through that the development they have fought long and hard against has been given the green light once and for all.

I first came across the group in my capacity as a journalist in 2015 when they staged a protest outside The Gateway AVDC offices in Aylesbury - complete with reems and reems of signed petitions on the back of a trailer.

Content Editor Hayley O'Keeffe

That same year the group received good news after their appeal against the development was upheld.

But Aylesbury Vale is earmarked for tens of thousands of government ordered new homes and new housing developments - and eventually their successful appeal was overturned. Reporter Thomas’ feature on pages 6 and 7 is well worth a read, especially if you are living in a part of the Vale that is also earmarked for development.

It is always sad when a fiercely fought campaign stalls - but I hope all members of the Hampden Fields Action Group will take solace in the fact that they made their voices heard, tried something and did their best - and that is always worth it.

This weekend I enjoyed a lovely walk along the Aylesbury stretch of the Grand Union Canal, but I wonder whether any of our readers could solve a mystery for me. On the stretch between Bierton and Aston Clinton we didn’t see a single water bird, and prior to that a singular pair of ducks.

Are there any ornithologists out there that could explain why wildlife has seemingly shunned this pretty section of the waterway, which to us didn’t look any different to the stretch of canal at say - Wendover where water foul abound?

If you can help me out with my canal conundrum - or would like to share a story or opinion with me I always like to hear what you think.

You can send me an email to hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk or give me a call on 01296 619718 - I’m on Twitter too @misshoknews

Have a wonderful week - and hopefully we will see some sunshine soon - it’s miserable isn’t it!