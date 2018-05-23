EDITOR’S COLUMN: How can we trust either of our councils with unitary after a string of failings?

This week Aylesbury Vale District Council and Bucks County Council are vying for your support.

The county council wants you to email Secretary of State James Brokenshire in support of a single council for Bucks - while the district wants you to agree with their view that two councils is the smarter option.

District Council Leader Neil Blake on Unitary: "It's not a done deal - there's still time to make a difference"

The consultation closes at the end of this week - so there is a serious charm offensive going on.

The Bucks Herald thinks that both councils have been a cause for concern.

County with its shocking handling of the children’s services crisis which has rumbled on for years now, and the district with big questions surrounding the integrity of Janet Blake (portfolio holder for business transformation and wife of leader Neil Blake) who voted on and debated in favour of applications for a housing developer she had invested in financially.

Mrs Blake still refuses to resign. Both councils want you to think they are the safest pair of hands to deal with all of our big ticket services, and the smaller ones too.

A county chief has snubbed rumours that there is a 40 million funding black hole in the councils budget.

But The Bucks Herald says that both councils need to take a strong line on both the issues we’ve listed above - if they want the public to have trust in them again.

What do you think? I’d love to hear your take - email me at hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk