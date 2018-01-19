Editor’s column: There’s nothing finer than a ride on a double decker bus!

It’s true! I absolutely love riding on double decker busses, on the front at the top!

This weekend myself and a rather significant other travelled in just this way to Oxford, to the Natural History Museum, and the super cool Pitt Rivers Museum for a look around.

In amidst marvelling at the creepy shrunken heads and witch in a bottle, contemplating the stuffed koala bear, and hiding my face from the spooky shaman masks - I really did feel very grateful that in this country our museums are for the most part free to get into.

There’s a lot to be said for that - not least that it’s a great leveller. It means that any of us, no matter our economic background we all have access to some of the greatest, art, history and knowledge that this country has to offer.

On Saturday the museum was packed with children, all eager to look and learn, and long may this brilliant boon of living in this country of ours continue - because it’s precious.

This week our front page is a very sad story - but also one which I’m sure will fill you with hope about the kindness of this community.

Content Editor Hayley O'Keeffe

Within a day of us posting a version of that front page story on our website you had given a whopping £3,000 to help secure a series of bucket-list dreams for a loving mum, who wants to spend her final days ticking off dreams with her young son and partner.

And the cash just keeps on coming in, as well as a dream wedding dress from a local bridal shop for the couple’s big day.

Stories like this are so heartbreaking, but isn’t it lovely to know that as a community we do rally round for people in their time of need.

We are all about your local stories, no matter what they may be, and this year we are on a bigger mission than ever to tell the stories that you care about.

If you have a hot topic, idea or event that you would like us to feature, or send a photographer along to then please get in touch with me.

My email address is hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk and my telephone number is 01296 619718.

You can find me on Twitter too @misshoknews