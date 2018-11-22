3, 2, 1 activate: National schools robotics challenge comes to Stowe

A VEX robotics competition (VRC) ‘Turning Point’ event, took place at Stowe School on November 21, where 18 teams of pupils aged 11-18 from schools across the country battled it out for a place in the national championships.

Stowe School hosted the regional heat and entered three teams to compete against several schools from around the UK, including Culford School in Bury, King Henry VIII School in Coventry, and St Olaves School, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Greig City Academy and Friern Barnett School in London.

Students in action as part of the Stowe robotics competition

The winning teams will attend the national championships at Telford International Centre in March 2019, and the winners then qualify to compete in the Guinness World Record-breaking, VEX Robotics World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky in April 2019 against thousands of top teams from over 45 countries around the world.

The winners in Stowe were:

lHYBRID of Queen Elizabeth’s School and NUAST A, of Nottingham University Academy of Science and Technology – who shared the Tournament Champion Award

lLonebiter of Friern Barnett School who won the ‘Judges Award’ at the event.

Students in action as part of the Stowe robotics competition

Paul Thompson, teacher at Stowe School and the teams’ advisor, said: “It was an honour to have hosted the regional VEX robotics competition this year.

“We are incredibly proud of our pupils and the efforts they invest in creating their robots, both during and after school hours.

“VEX not only enables pupils to implement key STEM skills in a practical environment, but it develops skills such as teamwork, communication and problem solving.”

VEX Robotics aims to introduce schoolchildren to the possibilities that a career in engineering has to offer.

New and emerging jobs in the technology sector mean that developing skills in this area are more valuable than ever.

Bridie Gaynor, VEX competition support manager said: “The high level of professionalism and teamwork shown is commendable and the students evidently enjoy themselves bringing an exciting energy to the competition.

“Students need to engage with projects they are involved in as the world is becoming increasingly abstract for most young people.

“What VEX uniquely provides is the ability for children to turn concepts, such as control systems and engineering interconnections into something physical.”