Buckingham primary school celebrates after Ofsted gives them improved rating

A primary school in Buckingham continues to shine, having been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted - four years on from being said to ‘require improvement.’

George Grenville Academy is celebrating this week, having taken huge strides towards improvement.

George Grenville Academy in Buckingham celebrate their Ofsted report of Good overall with outstanding in early years and overall pupil behaviour

The students ‘outstanding’ behaviour and the school’s ‘outstanding’ early years have been recognised.

The academy school was inspected between January 17 and 18, its first since 2013, and staff and governors are “extremely pleased” with the results.

Substantive headteacher Lucy Berry, who took over the school as head in January 2014 when it ‘required improvement’ and has since has been seconded to Bourton Meadow Academy, commented: “Our school has been on quite a journey over the past four years.”

Caroline Ryan, deputy headteacher, commenting on Ofsted’s assessment that students demonstrate ‘outstanding’ behaviour said: “This is particularly lovely to hear, as we are so proud of the excellent behaviour of our children.

George Grenville Academy in Buckingham celebrate their Ofsted report of Good overall with outstanding in early years and overall pupil behaviour. Pictured are Mrs Berry and Mrs Kilick

“It is often commented on by parents, governors and other professionals when they visit our school and so it is good to see it being recognised by Ofsted.”

The inspectors said that “the strong collaboration between Nursery and Reception Year staff is very effective in developing high-quality provision for children.”

George Grenville Academy is part of the Bourton Meadow Academy Trust, who run additional schools in Linden Village and Lace Hill.