Buckingham pupils make a flying start to the new term!

Pupils from the Royal Latin School in Buckingham have literally made a flying start to the new academic year.

Drama students made an innovative start to the term as they tried out some physical theatre and learned to fly.

Students worked in groups of six or seven with the ‘flyer’ taking a run up before jumping into the arms of waiting fellow pupils who then raised them up.

The aerial students then stretched their arms out for balance with supporting students holding them by the legs and tummy.

Head of drama Rachel Stevens said: “We are starting as we mean to go on pushing limits and exploring avenues students didn’t even know existed.

“Our students have risen to the challenge and enjoyed learning about physical theatre, namely the work of Frantic Assembly.”

