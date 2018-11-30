Curtain up as Buckingham students perform Mary Poppins

The Royal Latin School’s annual drama production Mary Poppins opens tonight (Friday).

It features a cast of students ranging from Year Eight to Year 13 – pictured above are some in rehearsal.

Photo of rehearsals for Mary Poppins

The first performance is tonight at 7pm with a matinee at 2pm on Saturday and a final performance at 7pm on Saturday evening.

Mary Poppins was performed to pupils from various Buckingham primary schools plus special guests including mayor Jon Harvey yesterday (Thursday).

Cllr Harvey blogged about the performance saying: “I had the greatest of delights to watch the Royal Latin’s production of “The Magic of Mary Poppins.” “It was made even more wonderful by watching it in the company of primary school children from around the town.

“It is a majestic show with song, dance, moments of anguish and moments of joy.

Royal Latin School pupils rehearsing for their Christmas production - Mary Poppins

“It features a cast of dozens and a backstage crew to match.

“It was a stunning show to watch and see how all the pieces fell into place as the story was told.

“All credit to the performers, the backstage team, the directors and everyone else involved - you have done the school proud!”