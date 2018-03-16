Deanshanger artist releasing and auctioning artwork in aid of Oli Hilsdon

An artist from Deanshanger is releasing a limited edition print of a brand new artwork as well as auctioning the original painting to raise money for former Royal Latin student Oli Hilsdon.

Oli, 26, who lives in Buckingham, was originally diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in December 2014.

At the time, he was given a prognosis of 12 to 18 months.

One month after successfully undergoing 15 months of treatment, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, Oli ran the London marathon raising £60,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Oli’s subsequent scans showed a remarkable improvement.

He returned to work, and proposed to his long-term girlfriend Gigi during December of last year.

Unfortunately, recent tests have revealed that the tumour has returned.

Subsequently Oli underwent surgery, which has resulted in the loss of his peripheral vision.

Oli’s oncologist has recommended the DC Vax-L vaccine, this is not available on the NHS so Oli’s family have set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise the £230,000 required for this vaccine.

Ant Carver, a childhood friend of Oli’s, will be releasing a limited edition print of a brand new artwork as well as auctioning the original painting. Proceeds from the print and painting sale will be going to the GoFundMe page - https://www.gofundme.com/Olisfight

Ant will be releasing the prints on his website for one week - www.antcarver.com

The prints went live yesterday afternoon (Thursday) and will remain on the site until midnight on Thursday March 22.

This will be a limited run, after which the print will no longer be available.

Prints will be signed and numbered with the edition size.

Ant will also be auctioning the original of the work during this time.