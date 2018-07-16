Former Royal Latin School pupils enjoy reunion event

Former pupils at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham enjoyed a 50th anniversary reunion on Friday July 6.

The school, which is celebrating its 600th birthday in 2023, was the venue for the celebration, as the class of 1959, now in their seventies, reunited to recall memories of their time at the school.

This year’s reunion saw 63 former pupils attend the gathering.

The main organisers of the reunion included Graham Robinson, Jeff and Jenny Green, Carol Gorman and Lizzie Colvin.

The former pupils enjoyed a warm welcome from the current headteacher David Hudson, before embarking on a ‘nostalgic tour’ of the school site.

The school has changed a lot since the sixties, and now has a discovery centre, which contains six labatories.

The money for this centre was raised by local companies.

Also during their tour, the ex-pupils were interested to find that the classrooms were now filled with computer screens!

To end their reunion celebrations, the visitors enjoyed fish and chips from a nearby van.

The picture above was taken by former Royal Latin pupil Jake McNulty and shows the group outside the school’s music room.