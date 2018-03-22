IN PICTURES: Justice served as Buckingham students take part in mock trial

Students from The Royal Latin School and The Buckingham School participated in the Milton Keynes heat of the National Mock Trial competition.

The Royal Latin was the winning school in the regional heat which involved students staging a court case.

The Buckingham School's mock trial team

Sixty students showed off their best advocacy skills in front of magistrates on Saturday March 16.

The competition saw youngsters between the ages of 12-14 take on the roles of lawyers, witnesses, magistrates, court staff and a defendant.

Students were given a special criminal case to tackle, where the defendant stands accused of possession of a bladed article.

The competition enables students to learn about all aspects of the criminal justice system - the law, procedures, consequences and the staff – and to develop confidence in personal skills such as public speaking, analysis techniques and working as a team.

The Royal Latin School's winning mock trial team

Local magistrates, law students and other legal professionals help the teams prepare by giving information on the everyday workings of magistrates’ courts and hosting court visits.

This heat was one of 45 across the country with the team from the Royal Latin now heading to the regional finals in Chelmsford, Essex, in May.

Mike Porteous, who has organised the team said: “We have put together a new team this year and it is so good to see students from year seven, eight and nine working so well since September towards a common goal.

“This competition is an ideal opportunity for young people to develop their ‘soft skills’ and use them in a practical way.”

The Royal Latin School team won the MK heat of the Mock Trial competition

Buckingham School’s subject leader of PSHE Jonathan Mandel said: “The Buckingham School’s mock trial team were absolutely phenomenal.

“Their commitment, effort and care for one another was a joy to witness.

“It was a real pleasure to work with this team and see them represent our school in such an incredible way.

“In addition, the skills the students enhanced and developed through participating in this competition - teamwork, critical thinking, planning and public speaking, to name a few - will serve them well in school, but as importantly in other areas of their lives.”