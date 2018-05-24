IN PICTURES: Leavers fun ‘hippie style’ at the Royal Latin

Year 13 students at the Royal Latin School enjoyed a day of fun and activities on their last day ahead of exams.

Students came dressed in a range of colourful clothes under the theme ‘hippie style.’

Year 13 students enjoy their last day at the Royal Latin School prior to exams

During the day there was a special assembly, a barbecue run by the staff and inflatables outside on the school field.

Jason Skyrme, Head of Sixth Form at the Latin said: “I am extremely proud of the Year Thirteen students who have been studying really hard over recent months.

“The students had a lot of fun today as they celebrated their very last day in school.

“We wish them all the very best for their forthcoming examinations.”

Students at the Royal Latin School on their last day before their exams - hopefully their arms will be fresh and ready to go when they come round!

Head of Sixth Form Jason Skyrme with Year 13 students on their last day at the Royal Latin School