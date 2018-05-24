Leavers fun ‘hippie style’ at the Royal Latin

Year 13 students at the Royal Latin School enjoyed a day of fun and activities on their last day ahead of exams.

Students came dressed in a range of colourful clothes under the theme ‘hippie style.’

During the day there was a special assembly, a barbecue run by the staff and inflatables outside on the school field.

Jason Skyrme, Head of Sixth Form at the Latin said: “I am extremely proud of the Year Thirteen students who have been studying really hard over recent months.

“The students had a lot of fun today as they celebrated their very last day in school.

“We wish them all the very best for their forthcoming examinations.”