My First Class: Buckingham Primary School

It is a parent’s proudest moment - when youngsters start school for the very first time.

This week our photographer Jake McNulty went to Buckingham Primary School to meet teacher Laura Wilson’s ‘Blake Class’ and teacher Andrew Sloss’ ‘Donaldson Class’ - and capture these images of the youngsters’ first forays into school life.

Buckingham Primary School, First Class. Foundation 2, Donaldson Class, teacher, Andrew Sloss.

And as you can see they are taking to it like ducklings to water!

These pictures are the first of a series of First Class features, where the Advertiser will be visiting schools around this area to capture those all important first weeks.

If you would like your child’s school to be featured, please get in touch by emailing hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk or calling 01296 619718.

