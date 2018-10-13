My First Class: Maids Moreton C of E School

For our latest edition of ‘My First Class’ the Advertiser visited Maids Moreton Church of England School last week.

The school has one Reception class of 21 children led by teacher Lauren Seaward and teaching assistant Carole Gibbs.

Maids Moreton C of E School's Reception class

Our photographer Jake McNulty visited the school and took photos of pupils making dough, doing drawings, playing with toys and having their mid-morning snack!

The school is for pupils aged between four and seven with a maximum of 30 in each year group.

The school’s latest Ofsted report was released in April 2017 and in it the inspectors described the school as having ‘a clear and ambitious vision, with a relentless determination that every pupil achieves their best.’

Maids Moreton C of E School's reception class

Maids Moreton C of E School's reception class with teacher, Mrs Lauren Seaward.