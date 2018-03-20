New headteacher at The Buckingham School speaks of his delight at permanent appointment

A new permanent headteacher has been appointed at The Buckingham School.

Andy McGinnes was appointed on an interim basis in January but has now been given the role permanently.

Mr McGinnes is a maths graduate from the University of Exeter and after qualifying as a teacher he taught maths before working as a senior leader for 17 years.

Speaking about his appointment Mr McGinnes said: “I have made no secret that I felt an immediate connection with The Buckingham School, and I made it clear to the governors from day one that I would welcome the opportunity to lead the school for years to come.

“Clearly I am delighted, but I am well aware that it is the welcome that I received from students, staff, parents and governors that allowed me to feel at home so quickly.

“The Buckingham School has many great things in place, and so much potential to build further.

“The school’s reputation is rapidly improving, but is still behind the reality.

“Those who know us have seen for themselves how good behaviour and attendance is, and how much our pupils grow and achieve.

“We take pride in our appearance, understand the value of hard work and enjoy coming to school.

“We are some way ahead of the community’s memory of what The Buckingham School was like, even as recently as only five years ago.

Chair of Governors Matthew Watkins said: “The Governors have been very impressed with Andy’s dedication and outstanding contribution, already shown since starting with the school, as interim headteacher in January 2018.

“With this in mind, and with Andy’s clear vision of what the school could achieve, the governing board, with the full backing of Bucks County Council, are delighted that Andy McGinnes has accepted the permanent position of headteacher.

“Andy McGinnes is a dynamic and inspirational leader with a strong ambition to drive The Buckingham School forward.”