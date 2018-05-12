New headteacher for Twyford school

Twyford Church of England School near Buckingham has appointed a new headteacher for the start of the summer term.

Judith Bloomfield, who lives in Buckingham with her husband and two children, was previously an assistant headteacher at a large primary school in Northampton.

At Twyford, she replaces Judith Foster, who after 12 years as head, took early retirement at Easter.

Governors, staff, parents and pupils have been welcoming the new arrival to the small village school and its wider community, which now has a register of 116 pupils.

Judith said: “The school and parents have been very welcoming and have made it an easy transition.”

As well as meeting many parents at the school gate in the mornings and afternoons there was a ‘meet the new headteacher’ session on Friday April 27 which was well attended.

The school says that the priority of the Governors and Judith remains to ensure that Twyford School continues to be a school where every child can achieve their potential in every aspect of their development.

She said: “We want to give the children the best education they can have.”

Twyford is classified as a ‘Good’ school following its most recent Ofsted inspection in September 2017.