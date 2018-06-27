PICTURE GALLERY: A fabulous Friday for councillor as Winslow schoolchildren make jam tarts for his birthday

Year One pupils at Winslow C of E Combined School thanked the town’s county councillor John Chilver for a donation towards their mew kitchen - by making him jam tarts on his birthday.

Pupils from across the school will now be cooking every week in the new kitchen as part of their ‘Fab Friday’ project and have already made rock cakes and jam tarts.

Headteacher Cazz Colmer said: “It has been an added resource for the whole school, although the jam tarts didn’t seem to make it to the staff room!

“We are so grateful for John Chilver’s generosity ih providing us with a kitchen to extend the children’s enjoyment of learning.

“It has made a real difference already and everyone is delighted.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome him to the school.”

To celebrate his birthday Cllr Chilver enjoyed some tarts, and was given a sticker by the children who sung him happy birthday.

