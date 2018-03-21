PICTURE GALLERY: Buckingham School girls football team celebrating after coming from behind to win county final

The Buckingham School’s under-16 girls football team produced a great comeback to win the County Championship on March 15.

The side were up against Shenley Brook End in the final, held on the 4G pitch at Slough.

Despite being 2-0 down at half-time, the girls came back to win 4-2 thanks to two goals from Millie Holme and further strikes from captain Molly Aldersley and Katie Robinson.

Each player received a medal before they gathered together to lift the trophy.

Midfielder Rhianne Rush was named player of the match.

The full squad for the match was as follows:

Molly Aldersley (capt), Katie Robinson, Rhianne Rush, Millie Holme, Freya White, Maisie Jones, Scarlett Steer, Hannah Weatherly, Hannah Walker, Katie Thrift (goalkeeper), Sophie Cassidy, Katie Lee, Izzy Hardy