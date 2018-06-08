PICTURE GALLERY: First ever citizenship ceremony in Bucks to be held at a school takes place in Aylesbury

Fifteen new British subjects went back to the classroom on Tuesday June 5 to receive their formal welcome to citizenship.

The ceremony, at St Mary’s School, Aylesbury, was a celebration and reflection of how hard the 15 new citizens had worked to attain their status.

The High Sheriff, Professor Ruth Farwell CBE DL, representing the Queen, reminded the new citizens of their journey to this point, and of the roles and obligations of a citizen.

A delighted Professor Farwell said: “Involving the children made a very meaningful statement not just for the children but also for the new citizens.” Bucks County Council chairman Netta Glover joined the High Sheriff and other civic dignitaries to welcome the newly installed citizens.

The citizens come from Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, France, Iran, Libya, Pakistan, Poland, Romania and Russia, and now live in High Wycombe, Aylesbury, Amersham and Gerrards Cross.

The idea to take the ceremony to a school came from one of the St Mary’s governors.

St Mary’s headteacher Pat Gurton said: “We were really excited to be invited to host this ceremony, and it proved a very moving occasion.

“It will do a great deal to help our pupils understand an important aspect of modern Britain, what it means to be a British citizen, and about the freedoms and security this brings.”

Noel Brown, cabinet member for community engagement and public health said: “It’s good that we attach a great deal of importance to becoming a British citizen, remembering that with citizenship rights come responsibilities.

“This ceremony is a great sense of occasion and makes a big impact, but it also provides a link into all sections of our community.

“Many thanks to the children for adding to the sense of importance and occasion.”