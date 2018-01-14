PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham schoolchildren start the New Year with a bang!

A primary school in Buckingham has, quite literally, started the new term with a bang.

Children of all ages at George Grenville Academy have been crafting fizzy bottle rockets, investigating different kinds of slime, skating around on hoverboards and taking part in all sorts of experiments as part of two ‘science days’ on January 4 and 5.

George Grenville Academy, Buckingham. Cosmic Chris of Atomic Science does experiments for Science Week.

Rather than lab coats, the children donned custom T-shirts, which they wore when fellow scientist, and children’s entertainer, Cosmic Chris, came to lead the whole school in fun, interactive experiments.

Some of the little ones have also been to visit the University of Buckingham to try their hand at computer programming.

Year one teacher and science coordinator Rachell Byrne believed the event was a great success.

She said: “These were a couple days in which the children were totally immersed in science.

“They were all so excited about what was coming next.”

Children in the nursery made rockets with paper towel tubes, experimenting with size to make the missiles shoot as far as possible.

Years three and four investigated kinetic energy and air pressure, piercing potatoes with straws to watch how the air travelled in different conditions.

The eldest children, in years 5 and 6, constructed lava lamps with household supplies, and measured wind speed and direction with bubbles.

Rachell said: “A thank you must go to Harin, at the university, for organising such an interesting afternoon and to all our teachers at the school, who were so onboard with the idea from the offset.

“There was a real buzz of excitement around the school the whole time, and big grins on everyone’s faces: students and teachers.”

