PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham schoolchildren top of the class for nativity performances

Hundreds of children from across Buckingham and the surrounding area acted, sang and danced their way through this year’s nativity season.

Pupils from Thornborough Infant School, George Grenville Academy, and Twyford C of E School are featured here performing their incredible shows for their families throughout December.

Thornborough Infant School Nativity. Reception and Year 1.

Judith Foster, headteacher at Twyford C of E thanked the children for putting in lots of effort.

She said: “The nativity was just beautiful.

“The children obviously enjoyed performing it with such lovely songs, a fun script and the costumes were brilliant.”

George Grenville Academy nativity play - Hey Ewe!

