PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham students do their bit to help keep the town clean

Students from the Royal Latin School did their bit to keep Buckingham tidy on Friday March 9 as they took part in a round the town litter blitz as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

Year Seven students and Sixth Form volunteers participated and managed to fill 13 bin bags between them.

Students from the Royal Latin School, Buckingham, take part in a litter pick around the town as part of the Great British Spring Clean

Jason Skyrme, teacher of geography and Head of Sixth Form said: “I am very proud of our students who have made such a positive impact on improving the environment.

“It is really important that they have been able to link the theory with the practice of environmental protection.”

