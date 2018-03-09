PICTURE SPECIAL: Meet the Akeley Wood students who are extremely keen readers!

Akeley Wood School has been running an extreme reading competition over the last few months - and the results are in!

Pupils and staff were challenged to submit photographs of themselves reading books in unusual locations and more than 150 entries were received.

The competition was designed to coincide with the school’s World Book Day celebrations as well as raising the profile of reading around the school.

All the winners received book tokens.

The winners were Ollie Angus (pictured in a tree), Emily Moore (pictured underwater), Joshua Kingston (pictured on a glass floor), Nico Angel (pictured in a sledge), George McEntee (pictured holding a bird) and teacher Bonnie To (pictured lying in the snow).

A display of the photos has been created next to the school’s library.

You can see all the pictures that were submitted by visiting Akeley Wood School’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AkeleyWoodSchool

