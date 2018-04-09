PICTURE SPECIAL: Toddlers get active at Buckingham pre-school group

Toddlers got active as they enjoyed visits from a Crazy Coupe car and a session organised by Active Kids at Lace Hill Community Centre (Monday).

Lace Hill Rising Stars is a pre-school group that meets on Monday mornings during both term time and the holidays.

Toddlers having fun underneath the parachute during an Active Kids session at Lace Hill Community Centre

Today Active Kids organised activities including parachute games while adults and children alike got in the driving seat of a Crazy Coupe vehicle.

Leader Shelli Embling said: “Once again we had a superb turn-out today.

“We have only been running for a year and it is amazing how well-used it is.

“We normally have a messy activity but usually what goes on is decided by the families who tell us what we want.”

Toddlers having fun on the parachute during an Active Kids session at Lace Hill Community Centre

Sessions take place on Mondays between 10am and 12noon and cost £2 for a child.

Activities coming up include an outing on April 30 and a reptile show on May 21.

Toddlers have fun lifting up the parachute during an Active Kids session at Lace Hill Community Centre

Parents and children sitting in the Coupe Car at Lace Hill Community Centre's session for toddlers