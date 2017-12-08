PICTURE SPECIAL: Welcome to the school of fun! Royal Latin pupils let visitors into their house for latest production

It wasn’t complete madness but there was certainly plenty of fun had by all who were involved in the Royal Latin School’s latest production.

Our House was performed at the school from November 30 to December 2 and featured a host of tracks from the ska band Madness.

The cast and crew of the Royal Latin School's production Our House

The production was the final one before the retirement of head of drama Martin Boileau.

Assistant director, student Chloe Smith, said: “Students were pushed to the limit with 40 scene changes and a cast of more than 60.

“The quality of the production was a fitting tribute to Mr Boileau who has taught at the Latin for 25 years.”

The musical follows the life of 16-year-old Joe Casey, who is faced with a difficult decision which will change his life.

Students dancing during the performance of Our House at the Royal Latin School

The show follows Joe as his life splits into two and he discovers what will happen if he chooses either the good path or the bad.

It featured the music of Madness, with Head of Music Rob Tucker instrumental in guiding students through the musical aspects of the show.

Afterwards headteacher David Hudson said: “It was wonderful to see our students give Martin such a fantastic send-off in his final production.

“Several generations of students at the Latin have benefited from his enthusiasm, expertise and passion for drama.

Students take the acclaim of the audience during a performance of Our House

“Many have gone on to pursue careers in the theatre and join me in wishing him all the very best for an extremely happy retirement.”

Lucy Bridgeman sings a solo during the Royal Latin School's production Our House