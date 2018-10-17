Primary school in Buckingham receives first ever Ofsted rating

A newly built school in Buckingham has received a Good grading in its first Ofsted inspection.

The academy was built in 2015 and has grown from 37 to 179 pupils in its first three years.

Pupils and staff at Lace Hill Academy - photo taken when the school opened in 2015

After their first visit, inspectors graded the school’s educational provision as ‘good’ in all areas.

The inspection report recognised the efforts of the headteacher Gareth Griffiths for ‘rising admirably to all the wide-ranging challenges that opening a new school can yield’.

Staff are particularly proud of the academy’s achievements over the past three years and believe the school’s mission statement of ‘Learning, Happiness, Aspiration’ has been validated in the inspectors’ findings.

One parent’s comment to the inspection team was: “Lace Hill Academy offers a fantastic education.

“My children love attending school as the staff make learning so exciting and engaging.

“The teachers are approachable and know my child well.”

Headteacher Mr Griffiths said: “I am delighted by the recent Ofsted judgement and will continue to strive for improvements to ensure Lace Hill Academy continues on its journey to outstanding.”