Prince Harry to launch construction of new Silverstone Experience

Prince Harry is set to officially launch construction of a new tourist attraction at Silverstone in Northamptonshire today (Wednesday).

His Royal Highness will visit the Silverstone University Technical College to kick off construction of the Silverstone Experience, although it is understood bride-to-be Meghan Markle will not be with him.

Prince Harry will meet current students and alumni who are now working in the motorsport industry, as well as representatives from the Williams F1 Engineering Academy.

He will then visit the hangar where the Silverstone Experience is due to be installed to receive an update on the building programme and to signal the start of construction.

There will be Formula One cars on display to represent Silverstone’s first race in 1948, and also this year’s race in 2018 which marks Silverstone’s 70th anniversary.

The Silverstone Experience is due to open at Silverstone in Spring 2019.

The Silverstone UTC (University Technical College) opened in September 2013 and is an educational facility for 14-18 year olds who want to pursue careers in high-performance engineering and business and technical events management.