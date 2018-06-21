Record number of visitors to the University of Buckingham’s Festival of Higher Education

There were a record number of visitors to this year’s University of Buckingham Festival of Higher Education.

The festival, which took place over two days last week (June 13-14) featured a range of speakers from the education sector including the Minister for Universities Sam Gyimah who spoke on a range of issues such as the need for technology companies to provide a duty or care to social media users and free speech at universities.

The minister singled out the University of Buckingham for its high rankings in the 2017 Sunday Times Good University Guide in student satisfaction, teaching quality and small class sizes.

Speakers at the two-day conference also included Labour Peer Lord Andrew Adonis and former education minister David Willetts as well as UCAS chief Clare Marchant and director of the Higher Education Policy Institute Nick Hillman.

More local schools than ever attended the event, with teaching staff from almost every primary and secondary school in Buckingham as well as many from surrounding areas. There were also a number of Aylesbury Vale District and Bucks County Council officers, town councillors and Buckingham mayor Jon Harvey.

The festival concluded with a concert featuring local choirs including Buckingham Children’s Choir, students from the Performing Arts College in Milton Keynes, Buckingham Glee Club, and Buckingham Rock Choir.

Sir Anthony Seldon, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham said: “There was a fantastic festivalesque atmosphere.

“I was delighted to see more local people than ever there this year.

“We had some really important debates and talks enhanced by the beautiful riverside backdrop and the great weather.”