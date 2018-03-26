Reunion event for The Royal Latin School’s classes of 1959 and 1961

A reunion for former pupils who were at The Royal Latin School in 1959 and 1961 is being held in July.

Pupils who joined forms 1a and 1b in 1959 and 1961 under the care of Miss Harrison, Mr Gray and Mr Williams are invited to attend.

Students at the time started at the Grenville site before moving to the new Brookfield building under then headmaster Mr Embleton.

The date set for the reunion is Friday July 6.

The event will begin with a visit and tour of the school courtesy of current headteacher David Hudson.

There will then be a chance to look at the school’s archives.

The day then concludes at Buckingham Rugby Club with a chance to catch-up while enjoying refreshments.

Pupils from 1959 are asked to e-mail Graham at cyn.poprobinson@gmail.com and pupils from 1961 are asked to e-mail Carol and Lizzie at carolog@gmail.com for more details.

The Royal Latin School will celebrate its 600th anniversary in 2023.