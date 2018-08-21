Schools urged to sign up to Vale lottery ahead of the new term

Aylesbury Vale District Council is calling upon Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) from schools across the area to join the Vale lottery so they can raise much-needed funds for themselves.

Each lottery ticket costs £1, with 50p of that going directly to the chosen cause and 10p to the community fund which is administered by the district council.

There are 54 schools across the Vale that are signed up to the scheme which has seen Aylesbury Grammar School rake in more than £1,200 since joining in June last year.

Chair of Aylesbury Grammar School PTA Kate Locke said: “We’re thrilled with Vale lottery.

“It’s fantastic for our families - they can take part in a lottery which offers them a higher chance of winning than the National Lottery plus they know that 50 pence in every pound goes directly to AGS, benefiting their sons.”

Stoke Mandeville Combined School has also benefited from the lottery with their PTA joint chair Lauren Zientek saying: “We joined Vale lottery to give our supporters a quick, hassle-free chance to help the school - with the added bonus of possible cash prizes - and we’re already starting to bring in additional funding.”

Funds that schools have received through the lottery have been put towards various items including a new minibus, digital cameras and an outdoor classroom.

Other schools on board with the lottery include the Grange, Pollyanna Preschool, Turnfurlong Junior School and Bedgrove Junior School.

Aylesbury Vale District Council chairman Cllr Sue Renshell said: “It’s wonderful that so many schools, as well as other organisations, are benefiting from the Vale lottery.

“With the new school year rapidly approaching, I’d urge any PTA groups who haven’t already to get signed up now.

“It’s free and very easy to do!”

Vale lottery is open to all kinds of local organisations including sports clubs, theatre groups and charities.

More information on Vale lottery, including how to register your organisation can be found at www.valelottery.co.uk