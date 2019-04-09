Swanbourne House pupils help University of Buckingham students with their medical exams

Pupils at Swanbourne House School have helped students from the University of Buckingham through the first part of their medical exams.

Students at the independent boarding school helped the university’s first cohort of medical students through their final exams. Each of the seven pupils, who are all in year five at Swanbourne House, played the part of children who had fallen off a trampoline. For their exam, medical students were tasked with re-enacting a doctor’s assessment, examining the child’s hips and taking the child’s history from their parents who were played by other actors. Assessment lead at the university’s medical school Claire Stewart said: “It was a pleasure to have young people working with the university to help our first cohort of medical students with their exam. “It was an incredibly high stakes exam for both the medical school and the medical students. “I cannot overstate the praise for the children from everyone involved in the examination. “They are a real credit to you all and personally I was so proud of them!” Head of Swanbourne House Jane Thorpe said: “It was a privilege for our year five pupils to assist the medical school students through their final examinations. “I am extremely proud of how well they conducted themselves and understood the responsibility of the task. “They were very inspired and I am sure we have some future medical professionals at Swanbourne House School.” The exam took place at the University of Buckingham’s medical centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital last month - more than 100 people including admin staff, actors, patients and children took part in helping the assessments run. For the second part of the exam, students will move on to examining real life patients. The 57 medical students will be the first group the graduate from the university’s medical school in June. For more information on the university’s medical school visit https://www.buckingham.ac.uk/medicine