The Royal Latin School held its annual archive open day on Wednesday May 2.

Around 60 people attended and enjoyed a trip down memory lane.

The Royal Latin School, Buckingham, Annual Archive Open Afternoon. Alumni looking at archive photos.

The speakers at the event were historian John Hounslow and ‘old Latin’ Ruth Newell who are pictured above along with organisers from left Lucy Beckett, Bob Munday and Jo Ballantine.

Lucy said: “The event went very well and for many visitors it was the first time at Rotherfield House.”

The Royal Latin School, Buckingham, Annual Archive Open Afternoon. Head, David Hudson speaks to ex-pupils and teachers.