‘The school and town are losing an exceptional headteacher’: Tributes paid to Buckingham head Angela Wells as she prepares to move on

After nine years of steady progress, a secondary school in the town is waving goodbye to it’s ‘much-loved’ headteacher.

The outgoing head of The Buckingham School Angela Wells congratulated prize winning students at the school’s celebration evening on December 7, while receiving plenty of praise herself at the same time as she prepares to move on.

Matthew Watkins, the school’s chair of governors, read from a letter of thanks sent by absent MP John Bercow, who said: “It’s fair to say in her time at the Buckingham School, Angela has overseen a transformation.

“The school and the town are losing an exceptional headteacher.”

Town mayor Cllr Jon Harvey and Cllr Robin Stutchbury reiterated the MPs praise, noting the school’s rise from “the doldrums” to being an “envy of schools within the county and beyond.”

Accepting a bouquet of flowers from the governors, Angela, who is taking on a new role as principal of the Netherwood Academy in Yorkshire, shifted the attention to her “talented” pupils.

She said: “I’ve had an absolutely wonderful time at the school.

“This is a new challenge for me and an exciting change, but I never once thought of leaving The Buckingham School until I knew it was in a good place.

“It’s so lovely to see students get the recognition they deserve and to mark the progress and achievement of so many individuals.”

Sarah Blane, whose son Morgan, 17, picked up the prize for Spanish said: “It’s a shame to see her go, but she’s done a great job.

“I hope the progress continues.”

The school’s governors have said that the recruitment of a ‘high calibre’ individual to replace Angela may take an extended period of time.

Writing in the December edition of the Buckingham Bulletin, the school’s latest newsletter, Angela said: “I have worked at the school since September 2008 and in that time I have seen the school grow and improve significantly.

“I am so very proud of the students and staff, their commitment, passion and resilience.

“It is the whole community working together which has enabled the school to grow from strength to strength.

“I feel privileged to have secured the school on its wonderful journey and I truly believe there is every opportunity for even greater success going forward.

“I will take away with me many fond memories of such a variety of activities and performances from the students.

“Students at Buckingham are polite, respectful, enthusiastic and proud of their school.

“They have always been at the centre of school improvement plans and I have always considered them to be the very best ambassadors any school could wish for. “I will miss them and the strong community ethos, which is so special to The Buckingham School.

“I also want to thank the many staff that have worked at the school, past and present.

“During my time here, their support, loyalty and commitment to improve the life chances of young people has been hugely inspiring.”