Tickets still available for Stowe School’s performances of George Orwell classic

Tickets are still available for Stowe School’s production of 1984 which continues until tomorrow night (Saturday).

There is a 35 strong cast performing from across the school’s year groups supported by a 20 strong technical crew.

The show is directed by Rebecca Clark and features Tom Fras as Winston and Buckingham based Maya Tearle as Julia.

It starts at 8pm on both nights and free tickets can be obtained by e-mailing thearts@stowe.co.uk.

Nick Bayley from the school’s drama department said: “In the troubled and complex world of 2017 the creative team responsible for the `1984` production strongly believe that staging a version of Orwell’s classic is very much about presenting a `play for today`.

“The strength of the committed, hard working and talented 1984 company will be clear for all to see at each and every performance and we look forward to welcoming as many friends and supporters of Stowe during the run of the show.”