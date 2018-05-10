University of Buckingham holding events for Mental Health Awareness Week

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 14 to 20, the University of Buckingham is holding various information events at the Radcliffe Centre.

The first session is from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Monday May 14.

This will begin with a talk from Daniel Sinclair, one of the university’s mental health advisors, on the theme of combating exam stress.

The second part of the session starts at 11.15am and features a talk from Selina Sasse titled ‘Mind Body Dynamic.’

Selina will focus on promoting mindfulness to improve mental health and wellbeing.

There is another session as part of Mental Health Awareness Week at the same location between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday May 16.

At 2pm one of the university’s psychology lecturers Jasmine Hearn will again be speaking about mindfulness, and there will be a chance for visitors to try out some mindfulness techniques.

Then at 2.45pm Sherri Harrison will be speaking about cognitive behaviour therapy before Daniel Sinclair repeats his talk about how to cope with exam stress at 3.15pm.