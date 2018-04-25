University of Buckingham to help establish research centres in the town and in China

The Applied Computing Department at the University of Buckingham has entered into a partnership with company Ten-D Innovations to establish research and development centres in China and in Buckingham.

Ten-D Innovations, based in Shanghai, is providing £1.3 million for the centre at Buckingham and the funds needed for a series of projects.

A key focus will be the application of the technologies developed to emerging industries such as electric vehicles and autonomous drones for commercial use.

The partnership launched with three PhD students and an MSc by a Research student – all fully-funded – enrolling at Buckingham to carry out innovative projects at the research centres.

Two more PhD students and a full-time research fellow will join centres in July.

Those present at the launch ceremony at the University of Buckingham included chairman of Ten-D Innovations, Chen Qifu, and general manager Weiying Cui. Distinguished guests included Xia Jianhui, Education Minister at the Chinese Embassy, Dr Zhuang Jie from the Renji Hospital Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart, Richard Harrington, Chief Executive of Buckinghamshire Thames Valley LEP and Buckingham Mayor Jon Harvey.

The ceremony was hosted by Sir Anthony Seldon.

Chen Qifu, chairman of Ten-D Innovations, said: “Buckingham’s computer science research programmes in the areas of big data and machine learning really stands out as one of the leaders in UK.

“It is a perfect match for our company’s focus on building the next generation of electrical vehicles.”

To mark the official launch of the project the University of Buckingham is setting up to five new charging stations sponsored by Ten-D innovations for electric cars at the university.