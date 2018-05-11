What’s Your Job? Royal Latin School headteacher David Hudson

The Buckingham & Winslow Advertiser is running a new feature entitled What’s Your Job? - where we speak to members of the local community to find out about what their job entails.

If you picked up last week’s paper you will have seen that mayor Jon Harvey was the first to answer our questions.

This week, we caught up with Royal Latin School headteacher David Hudson to find out what he likes the most about his job.

How did you decide on this career?

I was attracted by the Latin’s reputation for high standards and expectations.

I had previously been a Deputy Head for six years and had got to the point at which I felt ready to take on the full responsibility for leading a school in my own right.

There is something very exciting about being able to put your own educational vision into practice.

As soon as I visited RLS I was attracted by the opportunity of developing and improving the school, building on our wonderful history.

How does a normal day usually go?

There really is no such thing as ‘normal’!

First thing I start with a mug of hot water (yes, really) and try to get on top of my emails before trying to get out and about to welcome students on to the school site.

I normally get into assembly and then anything could happen!

Generally I have a range of meetings with staff, governors, visitors and parents - mostly planned, but sometimes emergencies take over.

What gives you the most job satisfaction?

The most fulfilling aspect of my role is to see students grow and develop, increasing their confidence and ability to take on new responsibilities.

I am hugely proud of my students who constantly amaze me with their maturity, thoughtfulness, academic and emotional intelligence, and good humour.

I consider it a real privilege to be surrounded by such sparky young people who are full of potential.

In recent years it has been good to welcome back more and more Old Latins and it is fascinating to hear how the education they have received has helped to set them up for life.

I know how lucky I am to be in such a great job, working with such great staff and students, in such a great school.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I sincerely hope I will still be in post, celebrating the Royal Latin’s 600th anniversary in 2023!

This is a huge landmark in our history and I am keen that we mark this appropriately.

We are, for example, writing a new history of the school and I really need to start thinking about what else we can do to celebrate.

2023 seemed a long way away when I became headteacher in 2010 - it now suddenly feels very close indeed!

