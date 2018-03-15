Winslow school opens its new outdoor learning environment

Winslow Combined School officially opened its new Foundation Stage Learning Environment on Monday March 12.

The new look outdoor learning space was redeveloped thanks to a grant from Bucks County Council.

Winslow Combined School Early Years Foundation Stage 1 new Learning Environment grand opening. Jodie Griffiths, Early Years Commissioning Officer with Bucks County Council and Arif Hussain, Deputy Cabinet Minister EYFS with pupil, Finley Cumming, cut the ribbon accompanied by guests, parents, staff and children.

This enabled Pentagon Play to replace the often muddy grass area with artificial grass.

New equipment including a climbing frame was added.

The launch event included a dance performed by the children for visitors who included parents, governors and local councillors.

The school’s headteacher Cazz Colmer said: “I am delighted with the new Outdoor Learning Environment which will enable the children to enjoy their learning and develop their physical and creative play.

Winslow Combined School Early Years Foundation Stage 1 new Learning Environment grand opening. Early Years staff, Jodie Bradby, right and Miky Rodriguez, left, with children, perform a dance for guests and parents.

“Special thanks to everyone who was involved with the project.”

Pictures by Jake McNulty.