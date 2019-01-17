End of an era as Buckingham Town Football Club change their name to Milton Keynes Robins

Buckingham Town Football Club have been forced to change their name to Milton Keynes Robins.

The club, nicknamed The Robins, were formed in 1883 and throughout their history played their games at Ford Meadow.

Buckingham Town FC were forced to move from the ground in 2011 and have played at Manor Fields Sports Ground in Milton Keynes for the past few seasons.

Buckingham Town FC manager Terry Shreeves said: "The previous chairman resigned and we have had a whole new committee take over.

"We have found that since our move to Milton Keynes we have struggled to get funding and sponsorship from people and businesses in Milton Keynes.

"With great reluctance we have decided to change the club's name to Milton Keynes Robins in a hope to attract the financial backing we need to keep going."

Mr Shreeves has had a long association with the club as a player throughout the 1980s and 1990s and now as manager.

He said: "Sadly there is no prospect of a return to Buckingham.

"After our move to Manor Fields we started from scratch with a new management team and a new playing squad.

"It has been difficult but we are surviving and we are currently mid-table."

A planning application has recently been put in Buckingham Town FC's previous ground Ford Meadow for 'change of use to provide a car park at the former Buckingham Town Football Club clubhouse and car park for staff of the University of Buckingham and installation of four floodlights.'

The application is retrospective and a university spokeswoman said:“The university has made use of the existing car park but was unaware that it required an amendment to the existing consent for car parking which was originally granted to Buckingham Football Club.

"As soon as we were made aware of this we processed a retrospective application.”