Entries now open for this year’s Buckingham Swimathon

Entries are now open for this year’s Buckingham Swimathon - the seventh time the popular fundraiser has taken place.

This popular event takes place at The Swan Pool in Buckingham and is being held this year on Saturday March 3 starting at 2pm.

The friendly competition is open to individuals and teams of up to six people.

Teams of six will swim for 55 minutes in a relay.

Among the good causes set to benefit from this year’s event are Buckingham Youth Centre, North Bucks Carers and Young Carers, Moretonville Junior Football Club, Buckingham & Winslow District Citizens Advice Bureau and other charities supported by Rotary International.

Entry costs £5 and for that you will receive a free drink, light refreshments and a medal as a record of your participation.

Bucks-based Olympic swimmer Craig Gibbons said: “Swimming is a great way for people of all ages to get fit and most importantly have fun.

“I’m encouraging the local community to come along to Buckingham Swan Pool, either as an individual or as a team, and take part in this great fundraiser for local good causes in and around Buckingham and other charities.

“Even if you can only swim a few lengths – your support really will make a huge difference.”

To register for the event visit www.buckinghamswim.com where you can download an application form.