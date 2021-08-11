Appeal to save rare meadowland near Bicester still short of target

An appeal to raise £330,000 to save a treasured wildflower meadow is still tens of thousands of pounds short, with just four weeks left to go.

The race is now on to reach the target, or the land could be lost to wildlife forever.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) is trying to raise the money to buy Ludgershall Meadows, near Bicester - a 31-hectare site on the Oxon/Bucks border which is a treasure trove of rare habitat and wildlife.

Meadow brown butterfly at Ludgershall Meadows.

The trust has now raised more than £260,000, but it only has until September 10 to find the rest of the cash – or the site will go back on the open market.

Chief executive of BBOWT, Estelle Bailey, said: “We have already been blown away by people's amazing generosity. More than 1,600 people have now made contributions, ranging from just a few pounds to thousands, and every single penny is so valuable to us and hugely appreciated.

“We hope that every single one of those people will one day be able to feel a sense of ownership of Ludgershall Meadows - but that will only be possible if we can raise the rest of the money to actually save it. If we don't, then these 31 hectares might be lost to wildlife forever, so please help us if you can.”

The three fields just outside the Buckinghamshire village of Ludgershall are a time capsule of an England from hundreds of years ago., Visitors can still walk along the ridges and furrows carved out by Medieval-style ploughing.

Ludgershall Meadows

The site includes extremely rare floodplain meadow habitat, which has been almost entirely destroyed in the UK in recent years by inappropriate development and intensive agriculture. Floodplain meadows are an important tool in the battle against climate change, helping to capture carbon and alleviate flooding elsewhere – a challenge which is more important now than ever, as highlighted by this week’s shocking IPCC report on human-induced climate change.

The meadows harbour an invaluable population of two of the UK's rarest butterfly species - black and brown hairstreaks - as well as protected great crested newts and important birds such as linnets, reed buntings and skylarks.

Using expert management techniques, the trust will be able to protect the habitat of existing species, while also attracting more insects, amphibians, mammals and birds.

The trust's Upper Ray reserves officer, Chloe Bradford, said: “This site is at the heart of a huge, wild jigsaw puzzle of sites in the Upper Ray Valley that we have been acquiring since 1981. Securing Ludgershall would be another vital piece of this puzzle, creating wildlife corridors and encouraging wildlife to thrive.

“Pieces of land like this come up extremely rarely, so this really is an unmissable opportunity to extend our realise our wilder vision of more nature everywhere."