The chancellor of the University of Buckingham, Dame Mary Archer, is coming to Buckingham next week to give a talk at the home of vice-chancellor James Tooley.

Her talk is titled 'Museums: Looking at the Future Through the Lens of the Past'.

Dame Mary served as a trustee of the Science Museum Group from 1990 to 2000, and became chair in January 2015.

Dame Mary Archer

Her longstanding interest in solar energy conversion and sustainable energy production was kindled by post-doctoral work at The Royal Institution in the 1970s. During that time, she co-founded the UK section of the International Solar Energy Society, of which she is now president.

Dame Mary began her career as a physical chemist and went on to teach chemistry at both Oxford and Cambridge Universities. In 2002, she was appointed chair of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where she served for 10 years.

She was appointed Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) for her services to the National Health Service, having led a pioneering NHS-funded initiative for patients with prostate conditions.

She later introduced an information and advice service for bladder cancer patients in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and across the Anglia Cancer Network.

Dame Mary is also well known as the wife of former Tory politician and prolific author Jeffrey Archer.

Her talk, on Wednesday, October 6, is part of a programme of public Fireside Chats taking place this autumn in the drawing room of the vice-chancellor's Church Street residence. Doors open at 5.30pm for light refreshments and the talk is from 6pm to 7pm.

Prof James Tooley said: "I'd love to see local residents, as well as students and staff, coming to hear Dame Mary talk on this fascinating topic. She is very well informed, as well as being an entertaining speaker."