Details of drop-in event to discuss River Ouse pollution incident announced

A drop-in event to discuss the restoration of the River Ouse following the pollution incident in June is being held next month.

A 25km stretch of the river, which runs through Buckingham, was affected by pollution, which reportedly leaked into the river after a fire at an industrial unit in Brackley in the summer.

The drop-in takes place at Buckingham Community Centre on November 7 between 2pm and 7pm with presentations at 3.30pm and 6pm.

The event will give residents the chance to find out more about the monitoring of river pollution incidents and river ecology restoration.

There is also a chance for visitors to share their experiences of the incident and learn about how they can get involved in the restoration process.