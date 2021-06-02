Environment Agency virtual drop-in sessions for post-flood advice for Buckingham

The Environment Agency has announced it is inviting Buckingham residents to two virtual drop-in surgeries on Thursday, June 10, to discuss the Winter 2020/21 flooding.

Up to 55mm rain fell in less than 24 hours between December 23 and 24 2020. Falling on an already wet catchment, this intense rainfall led to widespread flooding across the River Great Ouse, through Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk.

The Environment Agency issued 27 flood alerts, 41 flood warnings and a severe flood warning between December 23 and 24. Over 30 communities recorded property flooding resulting from either surface water or rivers, with at least 567 properties being affected to some degree.

Local volunteers help bail out floodwater in Buckingham in December 2020, after sewers were overwhelmed

A flood warning was issued in Buckingham on December 23 on the River Great Ouse. At least 30 properties flooded as a result of a combination of river and surface water flooding overwhelming roads, rivers and gullies in the area.

Anyone who has been affected by or has concerns about the winter flooding is welcome to attend and share their experiences with Environment Agency officers in the online surgeries.

The two sessions are at 1pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, June 10, and will include short presentations plus a live question and answer session.

The two-hour sessions will be hosted on Zoom and include information about the winter flooding, the Flood Warning Service, how rivers are maintained and operated, and what residents and the community can do to become more flood resilient.

Flood resilience advisor Tamsyn Ellway said: “We can’t stop flooding, but we work to limit the impact from main rivers and we help communities to prepare along with our partners.

"These surgeries are an excellent opportunity for residents to share their concerns and discuss flooding issues with the Environment Agency.

“We want to understand the extent of flooding in Buckingham, gather views and evidence for subsequent investigations.

"Under normal circumstances, we would have gathered this information in person but we have been unable to do this.

"Understanding flood risk at a local level and taking appropriate action can help communities become more flood resilient.”

Residents can join by using this link (passcode: 072814).

If anyone needs help with accessing Zoom, or has any questions relating to the virtual sessions email [email protected]

