The weather over the past week has been relatively settled and mild for this time of year.

Temperatures reached 17.7C in High Wycombe on October 14, caused by an area of high pressure sitting to the south-east of the UK pushing mild air from the south.

These temperatures are fairly unusual for October, with average daytime temperatures usually around 14C.

A change in the weather is on its way

There was one chilly night, where minimum temperatures reached 4.1C in Chesham.

This was caused by a brief northerly airmass which brought heavy rainfall and colder air from the north, although most of the rain had weakened and petered away by the time it reached the Vale.

The weather over the past few days has become increasingly unsettled.

At the beginning of the week we had a steady stream of weather systems being pushed in from the Atlantic, bringing showers or longer spells of rain, alongside some brisk winds.

It has also been very mild by both day and night with temperatures well above the seasonal average thanks to warm air from the south or south-west.

The mild conditions are not expected to stick around, though, with colder air moving southwards.

The air will be cold enough for some local frosts across northern parts of the UK, with even some sleet or snow possible on the Scottish mountains.

But don’t rush into bringing out the winter clothes just yet or turning on the heating - the colder conditions are not expected to last, with milder weather set to return this weekend and through next week.