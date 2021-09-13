Members of the public invited to volunteer for Buckingham River Rinse this weekend

Dust off your wellies and help keep the River Great Ouse clear, clean and tidy, at the Buckingham River Rinse this weekend.

Sadly, last year Covid restrictions allowed only restricted numbers to work with Stowe Sub Aqua Club on this important annual community event.

But this year, all are invited to head to the Buckingham Athletic Football Club car park between 10am and 12.30pm on Sunday, September 19, to help with the effort to care for the river and the town's environment.

Stowe Sub Aqua Club members at last year's River Rinse

The stretch of river that will be cleared on Sunday is from the cricket club to Cornwall’s Meadow Car Park.

A prearranged group will get in the water to remove debris from the river itself, while volunteers litter pick along the river banks. Volunteers will be issued with a litter picker, gloves and rubbish sacks

There's no need to book - volunteers can just turn up and join in on the day. You are advised to wear warm, sensible clothing and shoes.

The first River Rinse takes place during the Great Big Green Week, a UK-wide celebration of action on climate change, which runs from September 18 to 26.