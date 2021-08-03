MP hears about wildlife trust's work at nature reserve near Grendon Underwood

Buckingham MP Greg Smith had a tour of the Upper Ray Meadows wildlife reserve, just south of Grendon Underwood, with chief executive of the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT), Estelle Bailey.

The 181-hectare patchwork of meadows on the upper River Ray floodplains holds a small breeding population of locally scarce wading birds such as lapwing and curlew.

The reserve is a core part of BBOWT's Upper River Ray Living Landscape, a Wildife Trust project to create space for wildlife and people together. A major part of this work has been to create a range of features such as shallow pools, scrapes and ditches which help to retain water and wetness into late spring - a crucial time for feeding wader chicks.

MP Greg Smith with Estelle Bailey

Greg said: "We were blessed with the weather. It was wonderful to see this beautiful reserve and chat about the great work BBOWT are doing locally.

"It was exciting to hear they have more than 3,400 members across the Buckinghamshire constituency, supporting 11 nature reserves, the College Lake Education Centre and Visitor Centre plus 174 local wildlife sites.

"It was great to chat about key issues, including planning reform, agriculture, nature recovery, conservation and the destroyer that is HS2.

"It was also a pleasure to meet two people on year-long placements with BBOWT learning on the job about land management and conservation.

In the bird hide