A section of the A422 between Westbury and Turweston will be closed overnight for about a week as part of preparatory works for HS2.

These closure is in order to excavate a utilities trench across the road, to provide a new water connection to the HS2 A422 south compound.

As the work will require large plant and machinery, this section of road has to be closed for the safety of road users and HS2 staff.

Artist's impression of the HS2 rail link

To reduce the inconvenience to road users, the closure will be in place overnight.

The A422 will be closed overnight from 7pm to 6am, from Monday September 20 to Monday September 27, with a diversion in place.

HS2 says it will work to reopen the road to reduce disruption as soon as possible.